Network Rail has submitted a prior approval notice to Fife Council to carry out the work at Elmpark Sawmill, Leven.

Its focus is a metal bridge over the railway which is also a designated core path.

In a planning statement, Network Rail said: “The existing parapets comprise metal girders. The parapets are approximately 1.4 metres high and as such are non-compliant with electrification standards.

The overbridge which Network Rail wants to work on

“It is proposed to extend the height of the existing bridge parapets by 500mm to ensure full compliance with electrification standards. These works are required to facilitate the reopening of the Leven Branch Line as part of the Levenmouth Re-connected project, which will see the railway reopened as a twin-track electrified line under this overbridge.