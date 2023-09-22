Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are being urged to assign up to a new ‘Rail Ready’ campaign launched by Levenmouth Local Tourism Association (LLTA) ahead of toe launch of the £116m Levenmouth Rail link which will put the town back on the network for the first time in five decades.

The initiative aims to improve people’s knowledge of local amenities and visitor attractions, and also to support businesses as they seek to maximise their potential ahead of the rail link’s reinstatement in the Spring.

The campaign is free and asks participants to take a short quiz about the area, largely based on the type of questions first-time tourists or relatively new visitors to Levenmouth might have. The quiz topics range from where to find top tourism attractions or where people can access vegan food options to where the nearest public toilets are. All of the questions are designed to cover every eventuality, and all the answers can be found on the new look Levenmouth tourism website welcometolevenmouth.co.uk

Matt Pointon (right) with Lauren Crichton, operation manager for Together Levenmouth. (Pic: Fife Council)

Familiarisation trips and enhanced customer service training courses for businesses are also being offered - and once the desired standard is met, those successful will receive ‘Rail Ready’ accreditation: meaning customers or service users can be confident they are dealing with people truly in-the-know about this great part of Fife.

Matt Pointon, Levenmouth Local Tourism Association project manager, said: “The reintroduction of the rail link into Levenmouth is only a positive for the area and represents a huge opportunity for the people of Levenmouth to benefit from tourism through an increase in jobs and opportunities.

“By being prepared, working together and really welcoming visitors to Levenmouth, as we have already been doing for years, we can really maximise this opportunity. The Rail Ready campaign highlights some of the best things for people to do in the area. It is very common to miss the things that are on your doorstep, and we are all guilty of not exploring ‘your own backyard’.

“By combining knowledge and where to find it, trips to visitor attractions for local customer-facing employees and building up excitement in the railway reopening, we hope to get you on-board with our enthusiasm.”He added: “It is also a time for the local businesses to be making sure they are getting all of the support available and reminding them to check their online listings, making sure that people who are planning a trip can find their business easily, book online and read positive reviews of what they do.”