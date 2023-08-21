Leven rail link: closure date confirmed for historic crossings on rail line

Network rail will close and fence off permanently the points at Waukmill, Doubledykes and Durievale as part of its work to complete the £116m project to put Leven back on the rail network for the first time in 50 years.

The move, which takes effect from August 31, is certain to be be contentious. Thornton Community Council has pushed to save the historic Doubledykes crossing between the town Coaltown of Balgonie and the Wemyss area, arguing it is well used by cyclists and walkers.

But Network Rail said the former paths and historic rights of way have been legally extinguished and are no longer open to the public. It said it was no longer safe to allow public access as sections of the track are now complete and are part of the operational railway, carrying engineering trains to support the ongoing construction work.

Double track section on Levenmouth - part of the new £116m rail project (Pic: Network Rail)

There will also be temporary restrictions at Duniface, Methilhill and Mountfleurie during the building of new bridges over the line at these locations. Proposals are currently going through planning process, and dates when temporary closures will be in place to enable their construction will be confirmed later.

Network Rail said the majority of the crossing point closures will be permanent, but the three new bridges on the route will maintain connections between communities.

Joe Mulvenna, project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link project, said: “With significant work ongoing across the route to deliver the stations, signalling and bridges limiting access is now unavoidable as securing the railway boundary will protect the safety of the public. The most effective way of reducing level crossing risk on the railway is to remove crossings and we do not design them into new railways.

“The development of the rail link and associated active travel enhancements has given us the opportunity to reduce the number of crossings and replace some core paths and well-used walking routes with the new bridges which we are building on behalf of Fife Council.”