Leven Rail Link: first trains spark memories of services 55 years ago - and hopes for future

The Levenmouth community turned out to celebrate the official re-opening of the Levenmouth Rail Link on Wednesday morning – sparking memories, and also hope for the future.

It's been 55 years since the last train rolled into Leven station, but Councillor David Alexander (SNP for Leven, Kennoway and Largo) can still remember it clearly.

After decades of campaigning, hoping, waiting, and advocating, Cllr Alexander and the other ward councillors finally witnessed the re-opening of the rail link last week.

“This is a lifetime for me,” Cllr Alexander explained. “I used to get on the train from Windygates a long time ago. To see it open now is special - so special.”

Jean Briggs, 92, and Charlotte MacKenzie, 94, at Leven Station along with Emily Abraham, 12, from St Agatha's Primary School (Pics: Danyel VanReenen)

The opening celebrations attracted everyone from the young to the old.

Twelve year old Emily Abraham from St Agatha's Primary School was front and centre on the Leven Station platform on Wednesday morning as the first train in 55 years rolled into her hometown – and its arrival opened up a new world of possibilities to her and young people across the area.

“It means a big deal,” she said. “All the people from Perth, Dundee or Edinburgh can come down to Leven and see what a great town we’ve got and all of the shops, the beach and they get to share the community with us.”

It was a big moment too for 92-year old Jean Briggs. She has had a lifelong connection to the railway. Her late husband was a former train engineer, and she herself used to bring her young children to Leven station on the railway.

“It’s been a while now,” she said. “We used to bring my little boy here on the train in his pram down from Thornton down to Leven. We used to stand in the guard’s van.”

Mrs Briggs continued: “It was a shame when [the trainline] stopped because it was the gateway along to St Andrews and once it closed all the rail links from Leven along the coast we realised what a big mistake it had been.”

SNP councillors Alistair Suttie and Colin Davidson stood with Cllr Alexander after the opening ceremony and hailed the day as a great success – one they had waited many years to see..

“It’s a great day. It’s great to be able to get right across to Edinburgh. We’re thinking it should be an express service!” Cllr Suttie joked.

“As you can see, there is a good turnout, and people are excited.Tickets are selling well for Sunday [when the rail link opens to the public]. I think it’ll be a busy day.”

Cllr Davidson added: “The rail line is going to be fantastic for everyone in this area of deprivation. Pensioners can get all the way to Buckhaven for £1 and pay more to get over the bridge. It’s going to help people who want to get to Edinburgh, and it’s going to attract tourists and people wanting to come to Leven to see what it’s all about.”