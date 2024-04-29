Leven Rail Link: major delay installing new bridge as contractor goes into administration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The active travel bridge - for walkers and cyclists - was due to be craned into position in mid-May and would have connected to the various active travel paths under construction, crossing the river and enabling direct access into the station.

It won’t be in place until autumn as Network Rail looks for a new supplier to complete the bridge after discussions with the administrator to release the part-built structure. It is working with Fife Council’s planning team to progress the installation in the shortest possible timeframe.

Network Rail is also working to create an alternative walking route from Methilhill to the new station at Cameron Bridge with the aim of opening before passengers services begin on Sunday, June 2.

The bridge was due to be in place for the first trains running in June (Pic: Network Rail)

Tommy McPake, senior programme manager, Network Rail, said: “While this is a really disappointing situation, it’s unfortunately beyond our control. We will work with our partners to resolve this issue and not let it detract from the growing excitement around the return of the passenger railway after more than five decades.”