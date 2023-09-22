Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest stage in the £116m project to put Leven back on the rail network for the first time in 50 years was carried out at Cameron Bridge by Network Rail recently.

Eleven sections making up the main framework of the steel bridge and lift-towers were successfully craned into position on the new platforms. The largest section, the main bridge span, is 15 metres long and sits more than six metres above the track to enable clearance for electrification.

Two lift towers stand 11 metres high and are visible from the surrounding area serving as a new landmark for the new Cameron Bridge station. It is the only station footbridge on the line as Leven boasts an island platform to enable step-free access to the station.

The new footbridge is lowered into place (Pic: Network Rail)

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link, said: “Installation of the footbridge is another visible step forward in the project’s delivery. We’re grateful to the team at Cameron Bridge for completing this challenging element of the project safely and efficiently.

“The bridge and lifts will help deliver easy access between platforms in the station which will serve the surrounding communities as well as acting as a park and ride facility for people from slightly further afield. Work will now continue, both on the bridge and the wider station development, which will help open the area to new opportunities and transform this community.”