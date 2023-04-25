Part of the £116m Scottish Government-funded Levenmouth Rail Link project, the station will reconnect local communities to the rail network for the first time in more than 50 years. One of two new stations on the six-mile branch line, alongside Cameron Bridge, Leven station will boast 200m island platforms and a pebble styled pavilion area to mark the entrance to the new station.

So far, the team have used more than 1800 tonnes of stone for foundations and to create the base for the island platform before casting the concrete base for the near 200m-long platform. The track-side walls of the new platforms have also been installed using 74 precast concrete sections, each weighing more than four tonnes. When the section of the Bawbee Bridge which sits above the station has been replaced, more side-wall units will be installed.

Located next to Leven Leisure Centre, the new station will have 133 parking spaces with provision for EV charging and cycle storage.

Work continues on the new Leven rail link

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail project manager, said: “Work at the new Leven station is progressing really well and it is great to see the new infrastructure taking shape.