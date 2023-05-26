News you can trust since 1871
Leven Rail Link: new survey on bus services ahead of first trains in 2024

A new survey has been launched on bus services across Levenmouth ahead of the re-opening of the Leven rail link.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th May 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:28 BST

Passenger trains are set to run on the local link next year for the first time in five decades. The £116m transport project comes on stream next Spring, and ahead of the first services, Fife Council wants to get local views on how to improve the bus service which will link to it.

A new survey has been launched giving people the chance to have their say, and it will remain open until midnight on June 25.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, commented: “The impact of the rail link’s reinstatement will be significant, both when the railway opens and longer-term as people make choices on where to live and work due to the new connections afforded by the railway.

The survey will look at how bus services will operate as the new rail link launchesThe survey will look at how bus services will operate as the new rail link launches
“People’s travel patterns will no doubt change as a result, but it’s clear the need for a bus network that connects communities and complements the new rail stations has never been greater.”

The survey will encourage bus users to think about the places and facilities they go to, satisfaction with existing bus services, and connectivity to other buses and the new stations when they open.

People can participate by scanning a QR code on their phone, or by visiting https://bit.ly/LevenmouthBus on their preferred device.

Staff will also be at Leven Bus Station over the coming weeks to help people record their views, with hard copies of the survey available there for anyone who needs one.

