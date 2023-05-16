News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS

Leven rail link: prep work starts ahead of Bawbee Brig demolition

Preparatory work ahead of the demolition of the rail section of the Bawbee Bridge in Leven is now underway.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th May 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:02 BST

Network Rail is replacing the abutments and deck of the road bridge which is suffering from significant deterioration and showing signs of chlorine contamination and corrosion. The work is to remove a long-standing weight restriction from the structure.

The work on the bridge, which sits above the site of the new Leven station, is funded by Fife Council and is being carried out by Network Rail as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the road now closed to both road traffic and pedestrians, the area has been fenced-off for safety reasons. Road signs and lamp posts are being removed before the existing road surface will be lifted and the bridge parapets removed.

Preparatory work is set to begin ahead of the demolition of the bridgePreparatory work is set to begin ahead of the demolition of the bridge
Preparatory work is set to begin ahead of the demolition of the bridge
Most Popular

It is anticipated that the actual demolition of the structure will be from Friday (May 19) with the work complete by the end of the month. Work on the replacement structure will immediately follow.

The temporary footbridge adjacent to the Bawbee bridge will also be closed during this time. Access across the river will be via the footbridge across the temporary road bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sean Clemie, project manager for bridge works, said: “With the main element of the work underway, we have fenced off the bridge and the adjacent temporary structure will also be out of use during the demolition for safety reasons. We will prepare the structure for demolition at the weekend and after the debris has been cleared, we will immediately start work on the construction of the new bridge.”

Related topics:Network RailWorkFife Council