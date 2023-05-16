Network Rail is replacing the abutments and deck of the road bridge which is suffering from significant deterioration and showing signs of chlorine contamination and corrosion. The work is to remove a long-standing weight restriction from the structure.

The work on the bridge, which sits above the site of the new Leven station, is funded by Fife Council and is being carried out by Network Rail as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link programme.

With the road now closed to both road traffic and pedestrians, the area has been fenced-off for safety reasons. Road signs and lamp posts are being removed before the existing road surface will be lifted and the bridge parapets removed.

Preparatory work is set to begin ahead of the demolition of the bridge

It is anticipated that the actual demolition of the structure will be from Friday (May 19) with the work complete by the end of the month. Work on the replacement structure will immediately follow.

The temporary footbridge adjacent to the Bawbee bridge will also be closed during this time. Access across the river will be via the footbridge across the temporary road bridge.

