Leven Rail Link: work at new Cameron station to delay Standing Stane Road drivers
Drivers have been advised of slightly longer journeys from Monday (April 22) as temporary traffic lights will be installed on the A915, Standing Stane Road, at all times until Friday May 3.
It is to allow Network Rail’s engineers to widen the existing carriageways with the addition of a right-turn centre lane for access heading north towards Leven, Glenrothes and Windygates and both entry and exit slip roads for traffic heading south towards Kirkcaldy.
It’s part of the Scottish Government-funded Levenmouth rail link which will be completed in June this year. When opened, it will see a new six-mile double-tracked line with two stations – Leven and Cameron Bridge - reconnecting local people to the railway for the first time in 55 years.
Victoria Lindsay, project manager, said: “We’re making good progress on work at Cameron Bridge station as we look ahead to the completion of the rail link in June. The first trains are due to depart on June 2. We appreciate that the A915 is a very busy road and while disruption is never ideal for road users, the lane closure is essential in allowing us to complete the work in the safest and most efficient way.”He added: The entrance and exit that we’re creating at the station is another important milestone in the project. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this work.”
