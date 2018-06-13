Leven residents urged to fill out transport survey

Transport Scotland is asking locals how transport in Levenmouth could be improved, as part of a study aimed at identifying if the proposed rail link should be progressed.

For the Levenmouth Sustainable Transport Study, Transport Scotland wants to find out what are the challenges on the existing transport network.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Transport Scotland is working closely with Fife Council to progress this study of potential transport improvements in the Levenmouth area.

“As part of that work, we want to hear the views of the public and we are asking anyone with an interest in improving transport in this part of Fife to complete the online survey.

“The comments received as part of this engagement will inform the final report which is expected later this year.”

Co-leader of Fife Council, local councillor David Alexander, added: “We want to improve transport links to help open up Levenmouth to investment, tourism and jobs.

“I encourage all local businesses and communities to engage with the online survey.”

The survey can be found here. It closes on June 25.