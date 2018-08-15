Levenmouth ‘lifeline’ bus service reinstated

A former bus service which served West Wemyss and Levenmouth has been reinstated.

The old number 13 service restarted on Monday, linking up with the new service at West Wemyss.

It covers the areas that were previously visited before the reduction in service, such as Poplar Road, Methilhill, the Bird scheme, Buckhaven, upper McDuff and lower East Wemyss.

The subsidy for the service is being paid for by the Levenmouth area committee.

The new service will be funded for a year to allow full assessment of the demand, and is being run by Bay Travel Company.

This reinstatement of the service follows extensive discussions between local councillors, East Wemyss & McDuff and Buckhaven & Denbeath community councils, Fife Council officers and bus company representatives.

Councillor Ken Caldwell, Levenmouth area convener, said: “This service provided a lifeline to many people who do not have their own transport.

“These areas that lost the bus service previously are all on hills and many people found it difficult to access public transport.

“Not only our elderly, but also those with disabilities and families with young children.”

Cllr Caldwell added: “I am very pleased that this issue was pursued and that we have been able to come to a successful solution.

“It is now up to the public to show that there is a need for this service, so that it will continue beyond the year long trial.”