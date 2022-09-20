People in Leven and Cameron Bridge will get the first chance to see the blueprint for the station developments that will be delivered as part of the Levenmouth Rail link project.

Network Rail will unveil the final plans at two drop-in events to be held near to the proposed station sites - and residents can see them before planning applications are submitted to Fife Council.

The event at Cameron Bridge will be from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Monday, October 3 at the Methilhill Bowling Club, Main Street, Methilhil.

How the proposed Leven station could look

For Leven, it will be between 4:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday, October 4 at the Leven Centre, Commercial Road, Leven.

The community events will allow local people to see the designs, meet members of the team who will deliver the stations and ask any questions.

The station plans have been developed in conjunction with stakeholders, and the drop-ins follow on from Fife Council’s consultation on the wider ‘place-making’ aspects of the developments.

Feedback from the community has been taken into consideration and used to inform the designs for the station that will now be on display in advance of being submitted for planning consent.

The project is working towards completing construction of the stations and the wider Rail link project in Spring 2024.

Martin McKinlay, Network Rail’s sponsor for the Levenmouth Rail link project said: “The level of interest in the development of the stations and the project in general is phenomenal.

“We are looking forward to meeting the communities around the stations and we are confident that what we are proposing caters for their needs as future station users.

"We look forward to meeting everyone at the community drop-ins, presenting the plans for the station and answering any questions on the project”.

For anyone unable to make it along, but would still like to review the plans, they can find everything they need to know on the Levenmouth pages of the Scotland’s Railway website at www.scotlandsrailway.com/projects after the launch of the local drop-in sessions.