Completion of the latest phase of installation work marks a significant milestone on the Scottish Government-funded project with the first three miles of rail now in place from Thornton Junction – now extending more than half-way to Leven.

Since the start of work on the line, the track bed has been dug out with 30,000 tonnes of spoil removed, the ground has been waterproofed and approximately 37,000 tonnes of new stone ballast laid.

Engineers have also installed more than 18,000 sleepers and 22 km of rail in 100, 215-metre-long sections.

The new track has passed the halfway point to Leven

Work to reinstate the six-mile Levenmouth Rail Link got underway in March 2022 and includes repairs to existing bridges, construction of two new stations at Cameron Bridge and Leven as well as laying six miles of new track.

The £116 million project, which is due for completion in 2024 and will reconnect Leven to the rail network for the first time in more than five decades.

Patrick Harvie MSP, Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights welcomed the latest milestone.

He said: “With work now underway on both stations and activity all along the rail corridor, I really get the sense that momentum is building around the project as well as the feeling of excitement in the community in anticipation of the benefits the new line will bring.”

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link, said it “showed the significant progress that has been made in little over a year.”

He added: ““While the track is now in place for the first three miles, there is still significant heavy engineering work ongoing on those sections, such as piling and signalling and we would again encourage local people to stay away from the track for their safety, and for the safety of those operating the equipment.

