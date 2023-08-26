Levenmouth Rail Link reaches significant milestone as track laying complete

Fiona Hyslop, Scotland's Transport Minister with Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railyway, at Leven as the track laying is completed on the Levenmouth Rail Link. (Pic: Network Rail)

The completion of track installation, which saw Fiona Hyslop, Transport Minister, install the clip, is a major step on the £116m Scottish Government funded project which will reconnect Levenmouth to the passenger rail network for the first time in more than 50 years. The 19 kilometres of track, laid over a number of phases since March 2022, connects Leven to Thornton Junction on the east coast mainline.

Since the start of work on the line, the track bed has been dug out with 80,000 tonnes of soil removed. The ground has been waterproofed and approximately 75,000 tonnes of new stone ballast laid. Engineers have installed more than 29,000 sleepers and 35km of rail in 165, 215 metre long sections to complete the new track.

Work to reinstate the six mile Levenmouth Rail Link includes repairs to existing bridges and the construction of two new stations – Cameron Bridge and Leven.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2024.

Ms Hyslop said: “It is fantastic to be here to meet the site team and mark the completion of track laying on the project. It demonstrates what can be delivered through the excellent teamwork and determination that has made this possible. With work progressing on both Leven and Cameron Bridge stations, it is great to see a real and growing sense of excitement and anticipation building around the project, particularly in the surrounding communities regarding the social and economic benefits that the new line will bring. I would like to thank the team on the ground who worked through all weathers to complete the track and continue to work hard to bring this line back to life.”

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “The new line will reconnect local communities to the railway for the first time in over five decades and it is incredible to see the progress the project team has made on the track work over the past year. Our focus now turns towards the completion of the new stations on the route ahead of the line entering passenger service next year.