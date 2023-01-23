It is one of two new stations which will feature in the £116m Scottish Government project.

It will serve the western end of the line connecting the communities of Cameron Bridge and Methilhill to the rail network for the first time in more than five decades as well as serving as a ‘park and ride’ facility for communities across the East Neuk of Fife.

Located southeast of Windygates just off the A915, the new station will have 125 car parking spaces with provision for EV charging, accessible spaces and cycle storage.

It will also have a bus stop, turning circle and will connect to local communities via new footpaths being constructed. It will also connect to Methilhill via a new bridge over the river to the south.

Work, which started with the construction of the foundations for the 196m platforms, is expected to take approximately 10 months. The station will be opened as part of the overall delivery of the rail link in Spring 2024.

Tommy McPake, Network Rail project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link said “We are delighted to be starting work to construct the new Cameron Bridge station.

“While work is progressing well on track elements of the new line, the stations will be the gateway to the rail network for local people and it is great to get work moving on what will be the public facing elements of the project.

“In the coming months, the community will see a lot of work happening and quickly as the project gathers momentum and starts to build towards the opening of the line in Spring 2024.”

A planning application for the new station was submitted in early October and a combination of permitted development rights and ‘prior approval’ enables the project to progress work within the confines of the railway corridor. Planning permission is still being considered by Fife Council for wider elements of the station design.

