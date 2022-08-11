Levenmouth Rail link: Work starts on second mile of track

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new railway line is starting to take shape.

The second phase of track work continues to take the railway closer to Leven and is the first section of the reinstated railway which will be double-tracked.

Following the successful completion of the first mile in March, which included connecting to the mainline at Thornton junction, significant work followed to install drainage and troughing for cable routes.

The first mile is now complete and will shortly be commissioned and enter into service as operational railway to enable engineering trains to assist in the delivery of subsequent phases of work.

And with this in mind, the project team are keen to reiterate the message that local people should not now be using the area to avoid coming into contact with engineering trains, railway plant and machinery delivering the work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With all traces of the original track lifted and existing ballast removed to reveal the formation level of the track-bed, work will focus on rebuilding the railway solum wide enough to accommodate both running lines.

In order to ensure enough space for the new double-track sections, some work is required to reprofile sections of embankment adjacent to the line.

The new track-bed will then be formed, before ballast which has been stock-piled in Thornton yard which will be delivered to where it is needed ahead of new sleepers being positioned and rails being placed.

Joe Mulvenna, Project Manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link Project said: “We are delighted with progress on the project to date and look forward to continuing to bring the new railway to Leven and the surrounding areas.

“Various elements of work are underway or ongoing all across the route and activity is set to ramp-up even further in the coming months and so we are asking people who have previously used the area to walk dogs, for leisure or for exercise to please find an alternative.