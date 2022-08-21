News you can trust since 1871
Lundin Links: Long-term diversions on key road after fire guts hotel

Residents and visitors face long-term diversions on roads following the major fire at Lundlin Links Hotel.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 8:20 am
The historic landmark went up in flames on Thursday evening.Since then graphic has been diverted away from the main route through the town which takes traffic on to St Andrews and towns across the East Neuk of Fife.

The hotel sits directly on the main A915 and remains cordoned off as investigations continue following the devastating blaze which saw some nearby residents evacuated in the middle of the night.

The main road through Lundin Links remains closed

Traffic coming from Leven and St Andrews is being diverted round the town.

Police have warned that the A915 will be for local access only between Cupar Road in Leven and Upper Largo, with long-term diversions in place via Cupar road and the A916.

Emsdorf Street is pedestrian access only.

