M90: Diversions as overnight roadworks unveiled for next three evenings

The work will be concentrated north of the Queensferry Crossing across three days, starting tonight.

It will see slip road closures to allow for the repair and reinstatement of traffic detection loops, which allow for data to be captured on traffic volumes.

The work will be carried out using multiple closures of slip roads overnight from8:00pm until 6:00am to minimise disruption and to ensure the safety of roadworkers.

M90 roadworks are planned this week

The work includes:Tuesday, December 14 - northhbound J2a Halbeath Off Slip – diversion to J3 and return Southbound

Wednesday, December 15 - A92 southbound link to M90 J2a Halbeath – diversion to M90 J3 and return

Thursday, December 20 - southbound J2 exit link at A823(M) – diversion to J1 and return Northbound

All the schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are not favourable.

