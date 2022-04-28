Work is set to get underway from Tuesday, May 10, at 7:30pm.

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the southbound section of the M90 between Junction 5 and Junction 4, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is expected to be completed by 6:30am on Wednesday, May 11, subject to weather conditions.

Work is set to begin on the M90 next month.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the M90 southbound will be closed just after the Junction 5 southbound off-slip.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s representative, said: “These works will improve and strengthen this section of road, as well as create a safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management programmed is essential for ensuring the safety of our roadworkers as well as motorists, however we’ve planned for the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption.