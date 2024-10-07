M90 overnight closures: work on automated barriers will lead to closures on these dates and times
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They start on Monday, October 21 with closures in both directions planned.
A new system of automated moveable barriers was installed in 2023 to allow traffic on the M90 to be diverted over the Forth Road Bridge more quickly. The system was upgraded earlier this year with an improved control system and ‘intelligent road studs’ that light up to guide motorists onto the diversion route. In an overnight trial in April, the system was fully deployed within 19 minutes.
But, the barriers now require servicing and maintenance to ensure the system is fully operational and ready for winter.
Between 10:30pm and 6:00am each night from Monday, October 21 to Saturday 26th, the M90 will be closed in both directions south of the bridge between Scotstoun and Queensferry Junctions.
The motorway will then be closed in both directions north of the bridge next to Ferrytoll Junction between 10:30pm and 6:00am each night from Monday, October 28 to Saturday, November 2. Two full trials of the diversion system will also be undertaken between midnight and 8:00am in the early hours of Saturday November 9 and Sunday 10th with traffic in both directions rerouted over the A9000 Forth Road Bridge.
David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “The system of automated barriers that we have installed significantly reduces the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.
“This autumn we’ll be servicing the system during overnight road closures and there will be two full overnight trials of the system.
“It is important that road users comply with red X signs above the carriageway when these appear, as the diversion cannot be opened until traffic on the motorway has stopped. If there are red X signs above all lanes, you must come to a stop.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.