M90: Repairs on Fife stretch to close hard shoulder and limit speed

The resurfacing work begins on Sunday on the southbound M90 hard shoulder near Kelty.

The improvements will address defects in the surface on the hard shoulder between Blairadam and Kelty.

Work will take place over four nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am and are expected to be completed by early morning Friday, May 20.

M90

No works will take place on Tuesday May 17.

The hard shoulder and nearside lane will be closed during working hours.

A 50mph speed restriction will also be in place.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This £130,000 investment will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the M90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works at night.