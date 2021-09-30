The M90 will be restricted.

The project will involve teams carrying out upgrades to the existing safety barriers in the verges across a 1.5km stretch of the M90 northbound and southbound carriageway between Kelty and Halbeath, as well as the slip roads at Junction 4.

The safety improvements are programmed to begin on Monday 4 October and will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day with work expected to take up to four weeks to complete.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a series of single lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in place throughout the duration of the project. Traffic management on the hard shoulder and a 50mph speed limit will remain in place outwith working hours due to the nature of the works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the project, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative said: “Trunk Road safety is paramount at BEAR Scotland and this investment from Transport Scotland will see improvements and upgrades to the existing road safety barriers which will ensure the network at this location remains safe.

“The planned traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our teams and motorists, however we will do all we can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.