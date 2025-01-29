M90 roadworks: new vehicle safety barriers to be installed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New vehicle safety barriers are being installed at Kelty, getting underway on February 2 and running until March 28.
It is being carried out by Amey North East Trunk Roads between the B914 overbridge and Blairadam. Work will take place overnight from Sunday to Thursday each week between 7.30pm and 6.30am.
There will be lane two closures on both carriageways, but there will be no traffic management in place on Friday and Saturday nights. A 50mph speed limit will be in place for the duration of the works.
Traffic management will be lifted each morning at 6.30am before being put back in place each night at 7.30pm. The project will benefit nearly 32,000 vehicles who use this route each day. All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.