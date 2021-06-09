M90 roadworks: Seven-mile diversion as sliproad closed for two nights
A sliproad on the M90 will be closed overnight to allow for re-surfacing work to take place.
Junction 3 northbound at Halbeath will be blocked off for two nights, starting on Monday, June 14.
Motorists will be diverted to Junction 4, re-joining the M90 southbound then exiting at Junction 3 via the southbound off-slip.
This will add an estimated 10 minutes and 7.3 miles to affected journeys.
The closure will allow workers to new around 70m of slip road with high friction surfacing.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety and ride quality for motorists on this slip road.
“It is essential for the safety of workers and road users that we close the road during these works, however we’ve planned them to take place overnight to minimise disruption.
“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”