M90: Roadworks spark overnight diversions early in New Year

Two sections of the motorway at Junction 2A will be repaired over two nights.

The work is scheduled to start on Thursday, January 13, covering a total of 0.6 kilometres of carriageway.

The slip road will be closed from 8:00pm until 6:00am on the nights of January 13-14.

Pic: TSPL

Motorists will be diverted via Junction 3 Halbeath, adding just two minutes to journey times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve ride quality and safety for motorists using this section of the M90.

“It is essential for safety that we close the slip road during these works.

“We have planned them to take place overnight to minimise any disruption.”

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services who will continue to have access at all times.

All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation

