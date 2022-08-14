M90 roadworks: Week-long closure of sliproad to repair bridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The northbound offslip from Halbeath Junction 2A to the A92 will be closed for bridge maintenance works overnight for six nights from Monday August 22 until Saturday 27th.

The closure will allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to replace worn-out expansion joints on the bridge that carries the slip road over the M90.

The slip road will be closed between 8::00pm and06:00am.

Diversions have been confirmed for motorists

Northbound traffic wishing to join the A92 will be diverted via Junction 3, adding approximately 0.4 miles and two minutes to affected journeys.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “It is essential for safety that we close the Junction 2A slip road while we replace expansion joints on the bridge over the motorway.