M90 roadworks: Week-long closure of sliproad to repair bridge

The northbound offslip from Halbeath Junction 2A to the A92 will be closed for bridge maintenance works overnight for six nights from Monday August 22 until Saturday 27th.
The closure will allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to replace worn-out expansion joints on the bridge that carries the slip road over the M90.
The slip road will be closed between 8::00pm and06:00am.
Most Popular
-
1
in Pictures: These P1 school photos from 1994 will spark many memories
-
2
Fife Council slams couple who painted front door Ukrainian yellow
-
3
Glenrothes sisters are British Highland dancing champions
-
4
Cyclist taken to hospital after crash on A92 in Fife
-
5
St Andrews café owner provides extra help to support staff with Cost of Living crisis
Northbound traffic wishing to join the A92 will be diverted via Junction 3, adding approximately 0.4 miles and two minutes to affected journeys.
Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “It is essential for safety that we close the Junction 2A slip road while we replace expansion joints on the bridge over the motorway.
“Even though the diversion is a very short one, we have planned these works to take place overnight to minimise disruption to traffic.”