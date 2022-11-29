M90: sliproad closure announced to allow gantry repairs

The south bound exit at at Junction 1C Admiralty will be shut on Monday night (December 5) for BEAR Scotland workers to carry out the repairs.

It will be closed between 8:00pm and 6:00am. A diversion route will be signposted via the M90 southbound to turn at Junction 1B, before returning to exit via the M90 Junction 1C northbound off-slip.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “We always avoid closing roads wherever it is safe and practical to do so. However the specific locations of this overhead gantry is such that a slip road closure is necessary for the safety of road users and our operatives.

M90

“We’ve scheduled the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption, and thank motorists in advance.”