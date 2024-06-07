M90: slipway closes overnight for repairs and road sweeping
Junction 2A northbound will be shut on Wednesday, June 12 and the southbound slip closed on Thursday 13th to allow gully cleaning, road sweeping, removal of vegetation and carriageway repairs.
Northbound traffic will be diverted onwards to exit at Junction 3 and onto the A92 via Crossgates Junction, adding two minutes to affected journeys. Southbound vehicles will also divert via Crossgates Junction.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network manager, said: “We’ll use these slip road closures to carry out as many routine maintenance tasks as possible at once, reducing the longer term need for further closures. It is essential for the safety of road users and the workforce that traffic is diverted while these works take place, however we do not expect this to cause significant delays.”
