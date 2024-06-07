M90: slipway closes overnight for repairs and road sweeping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A slip road on the M90 will be closed overnight next week to allow for repairs to get underway.

Junction 2A northbound will be shut on Wednesday, June 12 and the southbound slip closed on Thursday 13th to allow gully cleaning, road sweeping, removal of vegetation and carriageway repairs.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onwards to exit at Junction 3 and onto the A92 via Crossgates Junction, adding two minutes to affected journeys. Southbound vehicles will also divert via Crossgates Junction.

