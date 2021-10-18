The incident was reported by Traffic Scotland at 1.38pm this afternoon.

The crash involved three cars, but those involved were not seriously hurt, and only suffered minor injuries.

One lane of Southbound traffic has been closed due to the accident.

Road Policing Scotland posted a statement on their Twitter account, which read: “#FifeRP are currently dealing with this 3 RTC on the M90 close to the Admiralty Junction. Luckily only minor injuries. Please plan for longer journey times & avoid the area if possible and drive to the road conditions as its "more than a tad dreich" thanks”.

