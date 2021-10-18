M90: Southbound traffic affected after crash

A crash in Fife near the Admiralty Interchange has resulted in long queues of traffic on the M90.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 18th October 2021, 3:23 pm
Updated Monday, 18th October 2021, 3:59 pm

The incident was reported by Traffic Scotland at 1.38pm this afternoon.

The crash involved three cars, but those involved were not seriously hurt, and only suffered minor injuries.

Read More

Read More
Justin McLaughlin murder: High Street train station in Glasgow to remain closed ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One lane of Southbound traffic has been closed due to the accident.

Road Policing Scotland posted a statement on their Twitter account, which read: “#FifeRP are currently dealing with this 3 RTC on the M90 close to the Admiralty Junction. Luckily only minor injuries. Please plan for longer journey times & avoid the area if possible and drive to the road conditions as its "more than a tad dreich" thanks”.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Three cars were involved with the crash, which caused a line-up of traffic on the M90.
FifeRTCTwitterCoronavirus