Road users are being given advance notice that a camera system will be operational, in an attempt to encourage improved driver behaviour and compliance with the variable speed limit.

A variable mandatory speed limit (VMSL) is in place across a 22 km stretch of road between the M90 at Halbeath in Fife and the M9 north of Newbridge near Edinburgh.

To encourage compliance with the variable mandatory speed limit a HADECS (Highway Agency Digital Enforcement and Compliance System) camera system is being progressed to live operation between the M90 from Monday, May 23.

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said: “This camera system on a key section of the M90 is designed to help improve journey times for drivers.

“The evidence shows that some drivers are regularly speeding between Halbeath and Newbridge - this is leading to stop start conditions, which is affecting journey times and delaying travel over the bridge.

“We know from experience with camera systems successfully deployed elsewhere on our road network, that they encourage improved driver behaviour, which leads to enhanced levels of speed limit compliance.

“By encouraging more road users to comply with the variable speed limit on this stretch of road we expect to see smoother traffic flows during busy periods.

"This system will not completely solve congestion at peak times, but is expected to make journey times more predictable and reliable.

“A comprehensive campaign is now underway to raise awareness of this change ahead of the camera system becoming operational on Monday so that everyone using the route will know what to expect.”

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson, Police Scotland Road Policing said: “Police Scotland is pleased to work in partnership with Transport Scotland to regulate the flow of traffic approaching and crossing the Forth.

“Key outcomes of Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2030 are for drivers to know and comply with road rules and drive at an appropriate speed for the conditions.