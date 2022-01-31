Major disruption on Fife circle train services following weekend storms

ScotRail has flagged up major disruption on the Fife Circle on its live travel update on its website.

A spokesman said a number of services were cancelled this morning while Network Rail engineers checked the route for any damage and debris, but he added that services through Fife are now gradually returning to normal.

This morning Routes between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh were closed, train services between Cowdenbeath and Edinburgh were suspended and there were alterations to services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes with Thornton via Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh with Glenrothes with Thornton via Dunfermline Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been major disruption to Fife circle train services today following the weekend storms.

Storm Malik and then Storm Corrie affected almost every part of the network over the weekend, with routes closed and speed restrictions in place as trees and other debris were blown onto the tracks.

The high winds resulted in a phased withdrawal of all ScotRail services from 6.00pm yesterday.

Network Rail Scotland engineers have been out working across the network to cut back trees and repair any damage caused.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to customers who have been affected by the impact of Storm Malik and Storm Corrie. The severe weather over the weekend caused significant disruption across many parts of Scotland’s Railway.

“Network Rail engineers have worked tirelessly to inspect routes, remove fallen trees, clear debris, and repair damage to the railway infrastructure.

“Most routes across the network are now gradually returning to normal, but customers should continue to check the ScotRail app or website before heading to the station today.”

For more information and updates check here

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.