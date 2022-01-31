Major disruption on Fife circle train services following weekend storms
There has been major disruption to train services on the Fife circle this morning following the impact of gale-force winds at the weekend.
ScotRail has flagged up major disruption on the Fife Circle on its live travel update on its website.
A spokesman said a number of services were cancelled this morning while Network Rail engineers checked the route for any damage and debris, but he added that services through Fife are now gradually returning to normal.
This morning Routes between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh were closed, train services between Cowdenbeath and Edinburgh were suspended and there were alterations to services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes with Thornton via Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh with Glenrothes with Thornton via Dunfermline Town.
Storm Malik and then Storm Corrie affected almost every part of the network over the weekend, with routes closed and speed restrictions in place as trees and other debris were blown onto the tracks.
The high winds resulted in a phased withdrawal of all ScotRail services from 6.00pm yesterday.
Network Rail Scotland engineers have been out working across the network to cut back trees and repair any damage caused.
A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to customers who have been affected by the impact of Storm Malik and Storm Corrie. The severe weather over the weekend caused significant disruption across many parts of Scotland’s Railway.
“Network Rail engineers have worked tirelessly to inspect routes, remove fallen trees, clear debris, and repair damage to the railway infrastructure.
“Most routes across the network are now gradually returning to normal, but customers should continue to check the ScotRail app or website before heading to the station today.”