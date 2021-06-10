Major Fife road to be closed for four weeks for roadworks
A Fife ‘A’ road is expected to be closed for four weeks while Scottish Water carry out sewer repair works.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 3:48 pm
The section of Methilhaven Road (A955) between the Sawmill Road and Kirkland Walk junctions is expected to be closed from June 28 to July 30.
Motorists are advised to travel via Sea Road and Wellesley Road while the works are being carried out.
Access will be retained for pedestrians and emergency service vehicles.
The works will be carried out in phases.