Major Fife road to be closed for three weeks for roadworks

The roadworks will last three weeks.

The Fife Council scheme, which will affect the B930 in Buckhaven, off the Standing Stane road, is due to be closed for three weeks starting from August 9.

A diversion will take motorists through Methilhill. Traffic will be diverted via A915 Standing Stane Road, B932 Main St Methilhill and A955 Methilhaven Road.