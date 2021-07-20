Major Fife road to be closed for three weeks for roadworks
A major Fife road will be closed for three weeks while carriageway improvements are carried out.
The Fife Council scheme, which will affect the B930 in Buckhaven, off the Standing Stane road, is due to be closed for three weeks starting from August 9.
A diversion will take motorists through Methilhill. Traffic will be diverted via A915 Standing Stane Road, B932 Main St Methilhill and A955 Methilhaven Road.
Bus services will also be diverted for the length of the works.