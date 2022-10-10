News you can trust since 1871
Major road closure in Kirkcaldy sparks significant diversions

One of the key routes into Kirkcaldy is set to be closed for two weeks to allow for roadworks.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 10th October 2022, 8:36 am - 1 min read

The A910 Oriel Road will shut from Monday, October 10.

It will be closed from Ferrard Road, near the town’s train station to Broom Road, sparking a lengthy diversion round town.

Motorists will be directed round Broom Road, Chapel Level, Hendry Road to Forth Avenue.

Oriel Road closes for two weeks

Work starts 8:00am on Monday and runs until 4:00pm on Friday 14th, resuming again on Monday 17th for a second week.

The closure will allow carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out in safety.

