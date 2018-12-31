Man dies in Hogmanay crash on Standing Stane road near Kirkcaldy

A man has died in a road crash on the Standing Stane road near Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened around 10am this morning (Monday) on the stretch of the A915 just east of the Checkbar junction.

The car was discovered by members of the public after it left the road. No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

The road has been closed between Boreland Road, Dysart and the B930 Percival Road, Muiredge and drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next couple of hours, where possible.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact 101, quoting incident number 0832 of December 31.