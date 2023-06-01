Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, has invited people living in and around Newburgh to discus the next stage of a push to open a station in the town. It takes place at Lindores Distillery on Monday, June 12 at 7:30pm

A detailed options appraisal was commissioned by Newburgh Train Station Group and SEStran to examine proposals to improve the town’s transport links. It was submitted to Transport Scotland in June last year and recommended a new railway station at Abernethy Road.

Mr Rennie has since raised the issue repeatedly in the Scottish Parliament. Most recently, he was told in January by then transport minister, Jenny Gilruth, that a formal response to the appraisal from Transport Scotland was ‘imminent’.

Pic: John Devlin

He said: “The campaign has come a long way and achieved a great deal. The submission of the detailed options appraisal last year was a major milestone, but there is still a need to keep up the pressure. When I have questioned ministers in Parliament they have offered some assurances, but months on there still hasn’t been a decision.