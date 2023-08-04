News you can trust since 1871
Minister sees first hand the progress of £116m Leven rail project

Scottish Government Minister, and local MSP, Jenny Gilruth, visited the site of Levenmouth Rail Link project to see first-hand the latest progress on the £116m project.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Aug 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 08:07 BST

The Mid Fife and Glenrothes politician was given an update on the work going on that will see the Fife town reconnected to the mainline rail network for the first time in more than five decades. Completion of the branch line next Spring will see trains call at Cameron Bridge and Leven stations for the first time since 1969.

Ms Gilruth visited the sites of both stations.Construction of Leven station is progressing in tandem with the work to rebuild the Bawbee bridge, which sits above the site. The MSP also saw the progress that has been made to create Leven station’s 200m island platform.

She said: “In less than a year, local people will be able to get on a train right here in Leven and get off in the centre of Edinburgh - something we have missed for the last 50 years. It was great to come to site and meet the project team who are delivering the work to restore the rail link and reconstruct the Bawbee bridge.”Ms Gilruth said the rail link - funded by the Scottish Government - “goes beyond delivering transport infrastructure” and supports regeneration and economic development.She added: “New transport links will improve the life chances of local people by providing access to training, education and employment and improved infrastructure will make this area more attractive for inward investment, support growth in tourism, and boost the local economy.”

