More frequent trains confirmed for Fife’s newest station
ScotRail has announced “significant timetable improvements” from Sunday, May 18 with a major focus on enhancing rail connections for Fife.
The new timetable will include more frequent services to and from Leven, improving access to and from Edinburgh, and better connecting communities throughout the region. Additional carriages are also being added to some trains at the busiest times.
Commuters in Leven will benefit from an enhanced service frequency, with two trains per-hours throughout the day. The second train per hour operates via Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath, providing better connections for communities across Fife.
The new timetable also creates more journey opportunities for customers who wish to travel from Leven to Dundee. A change in train times means tight connections at Kirkcaldy are minimised, resulting in an improved journey experience.
Scott Prentice, ScotRail strategy and planning director, said: “We’re excited to introduce these timetable enhancements, which will transform travel options for customers in Fife and beyond. Everyone at ScotRail is working hard to deliver a safe, reliable, and green rail service that provides a positive experience for our customers.
“The changes we’re making provide more frequent services, better connections, and more seats on trains, make it easier for customers to get where they need to go, and to choose rail as their preferred mode of transport.”
Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, welcomed the update and added: “I’m delighted ScotRail is introducing the second train per hour to Leven with this latest timetable change, bringing even more benefits to the area as we approach the first anniversary of the line reopening. This will connect the Leven area communities directly with opportunities in a wider part of Fife, including Dunfermline.”
