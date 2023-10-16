Motorists advised of roadworks and closure on A909 Cowdenbeath Road, Burntisland
Fife Council is investing £287,000 on improving the road with work being done to resurface it and cut trees from the junction of Dollar Road to the west of Grange Farm at the electric sub-station.
The works will be carried out between October 16 and November 24.
Carriageway resurfacing has started between the Meadow Court junction and Dollar Road junction. It is expected to last for seven days with temporary traffic lights in place. A road closure to the north of Dollar Road to Grange Farm will be in place from now until November 24 for tree felling and carriageway resurfacing. The roadworks will be carried out on weekdays from 7.30am to 5pm with signposted diversions in place via the A909, B9157 and A921.
Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “We maintain over 2400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them. Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work. Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”
Limited access will be maintained for residents while works are carried out as well as access for emergency services at all times. Bus services will be maintained with more information available from Stagecoach.
Councillor Craik added: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”