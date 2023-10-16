Motorists advised of roadworks and closure on A909 Cowdenbeath Road, Burntisland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife Council is investing £287,000 on improving the road with work being done to resurface it and cut trees from the junction of Dollar Road to the west of Grange Farm at the electric sub-station.

The works will be carried out between October 16 and November 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carriageway resurfacing has started between the Meadow Court junction and Dollar Road junction. It is expected to last for seven days with temporary traffic lights in place. A road closure to the north of Dollar Road to Grange Farm will be in place from now until November 24 for tree felling and carriageway resurfacing. The roadworks will be carried out on weekdays from 7.30am to 5pm with signposted diversions in place via the A909, B9157 and A921.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks are being carried out on the A909 Cowdenbeath Road in Burntisland from October 16 to November 24, 2023.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “We maintain over 2400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them. Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work. Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

Limited access will be maintained for residents while works are carried out as well as access for emergency services at all times. Bus services will be maintained with more information available from Stagecoach.