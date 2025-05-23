Motorists face disruption as roadworks to close sections of M90 overnight for three weeks

Roadworks will cause delays

Motorists are advised they face overnight disruption on a section of the M90 for three weeks as maintenance is carried out.

The resurfacing and bridge works between junctions two and three of the motorway are set to take place between June 3 and 19.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will renew the carriageway at two locations on the M90 southbound and one location on the M90 northbound, where they will also carry out bridge joint replacement works.

The works will be carried out between 8pm and 6am on Monday to Friday nights with carriageway closures in place for the safety of motorists and the workforce.

Works on the southbound carriageway will be carried out in two phases.

On the nights of Tuesday, June 3 to Thursday, June 5, the M90 southbound will be closed at Junction 3, Halbeath. A signed diversion will be in place from Halbeath Junction to M90 Junction 2, via Sandpiper Drive, Lapwing Drive, St Margarets Roundabout, Pitreavie Roundabout and the A823(M), adding approximately seven minutes to journey times. Traffic joining the M90 from the A92 on these nights will not be affected.

On weekday nights from Monday, June 9 to Thursday, June 19, the M90 southbound will be closed at both Junction 3 Halbeath and Junction 2A Crossgates. The same diversion route will be in place, this time affecting southbound traffic on both the M90 and A92.

Works on the northbound carriageway will take place over the same period. On weekday nights from Tuesday, June 3 to Thursday, June 19, the M90 northbound will be closed at Junction 2, with a signed diversion in place via the A823(M) westbound to Pitreavie Roundabout, returning along the A823(M) eastbound to rejoin the M90 northbound. This diversion will add approximately five minutes to journey times.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South-East Network Manager said: “These works on the M90 will address and repair defects in the road surface, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during the works, however we’ll be making the most of these closures to carry out resurfacing and bridge joint replacement works at the same time.

“We thank motorists for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.traffic.gov.scot or @trafficscotland on X for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.