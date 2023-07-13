Overnight resurfacing works are planned on the A985 east of Longannet Roundabout for two nights from Thursday, August 10. The work will be completed by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland.

For the safety of workers and road users, the A985 between Longannet Roundabout and Cairneyhill Roundabout will be closed from 10pm to 6.30am on the nights of Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11. During the closures a diversion route will be in place via the A977, A907 and A994, adding an estimated ten miles and 19 minutes on to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s southeast network manager, said: “ These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists. It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled this during overnight hours to minimise any disruption. We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

The roadworks are planned to take place over two nights next month.