News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Motorists warned of overnight roadworks planned on busy west Fife route

Motorists are warned of upcoming roadworks in West Fife.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST

Overnight resurfacing works are planned on the A985 east of Longannet Roundabout for two nights from Thursday, August 10. The work will be completed by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland.

For the safety of workers and road users, the A985 between Longannet Roundabout and Cairneyhill Roundabout will be closed from 10pm to 6.30am on the nights of Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11. During the closures a diversion route will be in place via the A977, A907 and A994, adding an estimated ten miles and 19 minutes on to affected journeys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s southeast network manager, said: “ These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists. It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled this during overnight hours to minimise any disruption. We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

The roadworks are planned to take place over two nights next month.The roadworks are planned to take place over two nights next month.
The roadworks are planned to take place over two nights next month.
Most Popular

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website before setting out for up to date travel information and to allow extra time for their journey.

Related topics:MotoristsFife