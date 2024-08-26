Motorists warned of weekend closure followed by overnight works on stretch of A92 in north east Fife

A stretch of the A92 will be closed this weekend and then overnight from Monday to Wednesday next week for resurfacing works. (

Motorists are being warned of a weekend road closure on part of the A92 in north east Fife.

Surfacing works on a stretch of the busy road, north of Fernie Castle between the A913 and the Luthrie Junction, are due to begin on Friday, August 30.

The £655,000 project, which is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland, will address defects in the surface. It is phase two of the resurfacing project on this section – the first phase was completed in December 2023.

To ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists, the essential maintenance will be carried out under a full weekend closure and overnight closures.

The weekend closure begins at 7.30pm on Friday, August 30 with the road reopening at 6.30am on Monday, September 2.

Overnight closures will then take place each night from Monday, September 2 to Wednesday, September 4 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

All traffic management is scheduled to be removed by 6.30am on Thursday, September 5.

During the weekend road closures, northbound traffic on the A92 will be diverted via the A91 at the Melville Lodges Roundabout towards Cupar. Traffic will continue through Cupar, then at the Guardbridge roundabout will take the first exit onto the A919 north and continue onto the A914 at St Michael’s before rejoining the A92 at the Forgan Roundabout.

Southbound traffic will follow the diversion route in reverse – taking the A914 south at Forgan Roundabout, joining the A919 at St Michael’s, continuing to Guardbridge. Traffic will take the second exit at Guardbridge Roundabout onto the A91 towards Cupar, heading through Cupar and rejoining the A92 at the Melville Lodges Roundabout.

A spokesperson for Amey said the resurfacing work will benefit more than 7600 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org