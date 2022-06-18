MSP welcomes plan for Rosyth-Zeebrugge ferry to sail again in 2023

It could be set to return in 2023.

Ferry operator DFDS has signed an agreement with Ptarmigan Shipping to investigate a new route between Rosyth and Zeebrugge in Belgium, targeting 2023 for the return of freight services, and passenger links could follow in the the future.

A DFDS spokeswoman said: "We're always looking for opportunities to grow our network and can confirm that we are investigating the possibility of a new ferry route between Rosyth and Zeebrugge.”

The original Superfast Ferry sails under the Forth Rail Bridge (Pic: Rob McDougall/TSPL)

Mark Ruskell, Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, has welcomed the news.

He said: “Reinstating the Rosyth-Zeebrugge ferry would connect Scotland back to the heart of Europe once again.

“Ahead of the Holyrood elections in 2021, the Scottish Greens called for ferry links with Europe to be renewed in the wake of Brexit.

“So it’s incredibly exciting that we are moving closer to this route being reinstated, both for freight and passengers. It would make a big contribution to delivering economic and environmental benefits to Rosyth and the rest of Scotland.”

Ferries started to sail out of Rosyth in 2002, operated initially by Superfast Ferries initially, but passenger services stopped in 2010 as it switched to freight only.

A fire on board the Finlandia Seaways ship in April 2018 heralded its demise after DFDS could not find a replacement.

Dunfermline MP Douglas Chapman said: “The signing of this agreement is a great step forward.