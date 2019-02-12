National campaign backs call to restore Levenmouth rail link

The Levenmouth rail link is one of 33 reopening schemes across Britain which should be pushed forward, according to transport campaigners.

Campaign for Better Transport, which calls for improved rail and bus services, identified the Levenmouth link in its new ‘case for expanding the rail network’ publication.

It says the reopening of the 33 rail links would help support the local economy, expand labour markets, create better places to live and help tackle regional inequalities.

It suggests that the restoration of the Levenmouth rail link take place during Phase 2, between 2025 and 2035.

Under the benefits of the restoration, it notes that freight facilities could serve the Diageo plant, and it could help the local population, as two wards are in the 10-20 per cent most deprived.

The scheme also has the support of Fife Council and the South East Scotland Transport Partnership.

The support of the Campaign for Better Transport is just the latest bit of good news for those pushing for the restoration of the line.

Two weeks ago, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said that he would be meeting with campaigners in the future, following a meeting with local politicians.

He provided the three representatives with an assurance that the narrowed options appraisal will be published soon.

Transport Scotland is currently carrying out an assessment into transport in the Levenmouth area which could help boost the case for a rail link.