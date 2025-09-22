New 24/7 electric buses unveiled from Fife to Edinburgh Airport

New electric buses are set to take passengers from Fife to Edinburgh Airport.

Stagecoach marked World Car Free Day (Monday, September 22) by launching one of Edinburgh Airport’s first fully electric, frequent airport bus fleets – a move it hailed as a groundbreaking step towards Net Zero and a significant boost for sustainable travel.

Six new Volvo BZL electric buses will operate on the JET747 service, connecting the Kingdom to the airport. They are believed to be the first fully electric buses to take passengers directly and frequently to the airport’s terminal doors. Running up to every 20 minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the service offers passengers a faster, cleaner and more comfortable journey to Scotland’s busiest airport.

The new fleet represents a major investment in sustainable public transport and strengthens Stagecoach’s commitment to achieving long-term Net Zero goals, while continuing to improve the quality of service for customers.

Stagecoach East Scotland Interim Managing Director David Frenz (left) and Gordon Robertson, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at Edinburgh Airport, in front of the new electric JET747 bus at Edinburgh Airport. (Pic: Peter Devlin)

Key features include a direct drop-off and pick up at the terminal doors (stance G) ; journeys up to every 20 mins, 24/7; runs via Halbeath Park & Ride, Inverkeithing rail station and Ferrytoll Park & Ride and dedicated luggage storage available on board.

David Frenz, interim managing director, Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “The introduction of the new electric JET747 fleet is a significant milestone on our journey to Net Zero. These state-of-the-art Volvo buses will provide passengers with quieter, cleaner and more comfortable journeys, while helping to deliver a more sustainable future for Scotland’s transport system.

“We’re delighted to launch a fully electric fleet of six vehicles to our direct and regular bus service into Edinburgh Airport.”

The fleet benefited from the Scottish Government’s ScotZEB 2 fund, which is designed to accelerate the shift to zero-emission public transport across the country. The scheme provides funding to support the purchase of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses, alongside the essential charging infrastructure required to operate them.

Gordon Robertson, chief communications and sustainability officer at Edinburgh Airport, said:

“Improving connectivity to the airport is a really important strand of our surface access strategy, and the introduction of the new JET747 electric bus fleet represents a great step in our efforts to make travel to and from the airport cleaner and more efficient.”

The JET747 is complemented by the JET787 service, operating from St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport every two hours. Launched in May, the service has become popular with visitors to the home of golf, as well as providing a handy and direct transport link for students returning to St Andrews.