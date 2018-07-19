New cabinet secretary urged not to lose sight of A92 safety

Campaigners seeking safety improvements to the A92 in Glenrothes will invite the new Cabinet Secretary for Transport to see the ‘five hazards’.

MSP Michael Matheson was installed as the new Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infastructure and Connectivity at the end of June, replacing Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.

Mr Yousaf was one of a number of ministers to visit the sites, following an invite from North Glenrothes Community Council.

Chair Ron Page described the reshuffles as a “challenge”, adding: “They all had promises, but we are still waiting.”

Speaking of the current situation with the A92, he said: “It’s in the national review, but we what we wanted was an immediate political intervention.”

While Mr Page said he had yet to contact the new cabinet secretary, he said Mr Matheson also being the secretary for infrastructure was an “advantage”. He concluded: “It’s good in some ways – not so good in other ways.

“But we will continue. There is no doubt that this campaign will continue.”

Last month, the former Transport Minister Humza Yousaf approved plans to build a crossing near Balbirnie Mains, between Cadham and Balfarg junctions.

The family of Logan Carrie, who was killed while attempting to cross the road in 2015, had campaigned for years for a crossing to be installed.

Transport Scotland has also outlined a series of potential options for the Cadham and Balfarg junctions, which will be assessed over the summer.

Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth said: “I worked closely with members of the North Glenrothes Community Council to host a site visit with the previous Transport Minister of the ‘five hazards’ in March.

“That visit led to a commitment from Transport Scotland to conduct a transport appraisal. The results of this appraisal will be published at the end of the summer.

“Only last month the previous Transport Minister announced that a signal-controlled crossing will be installed at Balbirnie Mains. That was extremely heartening news.

“But the pedestrian crossing is only part of the solution for the A92 – I am hopeful that the transport appraisal study will provide us with a more detailed plan for road safety improvements going forward.”