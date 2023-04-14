New CCTV cameras at Kirkcaldy train station offer greater safety and security
New CCTV cameras are to be installed at Kirkcaldy train station. To offer increased security and safety.
The new cameras; intelligent video analytics can assess movements of people on the platform to determine if they are in unsafe situations, allowing ScotRail’s CCTV monitoring team to alert station staff, signallers, and British Transport Police.
The station is one of 60 to have get CCTV - Dunfermline City is also on the list - which is part of a £2million investment in the network of cameras which cover Scotland’s railway.
It’s hoped that the new equipment will also help ScotRail identify vulnerable people and reduce fatalities on the railway.
Michael Arnott, customer information operations manager, said: “The introduction of this cutting-edge technology means that our customer service team will now be alerted when anyone enters into an unsafe or restricted area of the railway, allowing them to alert signallers to stop trains, if needed, which could potentially save a life.”