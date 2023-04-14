New CCTV cameras at Kirkcaldy train station offer greater safety and security

The new cameras; intelligent video analytics can assess movements of people on the platform to determine if they are in unsafe situations, allowing ScotRail’s CCTV monitoring team to alert station staff, signallers, and British Transport Police.

The station is one of 60 to have get CCTV - Dunfermline City is also on the list - which is part of a £2million investment in the network of cameras which cover Scotland’s railway.

It’s hoped that the new equipment will also help ScotRail identify vulnerable people and reduce fatalities on the railway.

Kirkcaldy station