New charter seeks support for reinstatement of Levenmouth line

The East Fife Mail has signed a new rail charter calling for the reinstatement of the Levenmouth rail link.

The charter, created by the Levenmouth Rail Campaign, says that the link would bring about the regeneration of the Levenmouth area, protect the environment and improve health, improve connectivity, and create opportunities and promote social inclusion.

The organisation is seeking the backing of organisations, businesses, groups, charities and more in the area – all calling for the reinstatement of the rail link.

Councillor Ryan Smart, who has been working with LMRC to create the charter, said: “In the last few years it has been about the petition – this year it is about getting businesses, organisations etc.

“One of the things that came out of the business case last time was that there wasn’t enough engagement with the business community.

“We want to get the businesses onside, so the Scottish Government can’t keep using different excuses for not going ahead with the rail link.”

Cllr Smart said there had already been a “great response” from the business community, with several organisations already signing the charter.

The creation of the charter follows a week of action which was held last month.

Among the events that took place was a ‘walk the line’, which involved pupils from local schools and Fife College, campaigners, politicians and more.

“With the charter, we want to create a united voice with the people in Levenmouth and the East Neuk, along with the businesses,” Cllr Smart explained.

“We want that voice to say ‘we need this rail link back’.

“This will help bring opportunities to people and help with investment and businesses looking to expand.”

If any businesses, organisations or groups wish to sign up to the charter, they can do so by contacting Councillor Smart or the Levenmouth Rail Campaign.