A new coffee kiosk has opened at a busy Fife train station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timorous Beastie Street Coffee serves artisan coffee, teas, and a selection of tasty treats for commuters at Inverkeithing station. It is its second Fife venture after taking over the kiosk at Kirkcaldy station recently - and it also operates out of Stirling and Haymarket stations. It can be found next to the station ticket office and is open daily.

Stephen McDade, owner, said: “We are delighted to bring our awesome street coffee offer to Inverkeithing station. Our brand has very quickly gained a strong following with commuters on the ScotRail network, and our regular customers tell us our coffee is great, reasonably priced, and served quickly. We hope our Inverkeithing kiosk brings some coffee love to the station.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Dickie, ScotRail commercial director, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Timorous Beastie Street Coffee to Inverkeithing station. Their kiosks have quickly become commuter favourites, and it’s great to see the brand has now brought that same experience to more customers in Fife.

The new coffee kiosk at Inverkeithing Station (Pic: Submitted)

“We’re always looking at ways we can support local businesses while also giving our customers more reasons to enjoy their journey. The new kiosk adds something special to the station, and we’re sure it will be a big hit with commuters and visitors alike.”