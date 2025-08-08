New coffee kiosk opens at Fife railway station
Timorous Beastie Street Coffee serves artisan coffee, teas, and a selection of tasty treats for commuters at Inverkeithing station. It is its second Fife venture after taking over the kiosk at Kirkcaldy station recently - and it also operates out of Stirling and Haymarket stations. It can be found next to the station ticket office and is open daily.
Stephen McDade, owner, said: “We are delighted to bring our awesome street coffee offer to Inverkeithing station. Our brand has very quickly gained a strong following with commuters on the ScotRail network, and our regular customers tell us our coffee is great, reasonably priced, and served quickly. We hope our Inverkeithing kiosk brings some coffee love to the station.”
Claire Dickie, ScotRail commercial director, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Timorous Beastie Street Coffee to Inverkeithing station. Their kiosks have quickly become commuter favourites, and it’s great to see the brand has now brought that same experience to more customers in Fife.
“We’re always looking at ways we can support local businesses while also giving our customers more reasons to enjoy their journey. The new kiosk adds something special to the station, and we’re sure it will be a big hit with commuters and visitors alike.”
